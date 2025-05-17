Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Traders Union Nawabshah, organized grand thanksgiving ceremony to mark the successful completion of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous and to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and the martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani, graced the event as the chief guest.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Hassan Zafar; Chairman HM Khoja Town, Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi; Town Officer HM Khoja Town, Abdul Rasool Khosa; and Zubair Mallah.

Presidents and General Secretaries of all associations affiliated with the Traders' Union Nawabshah were also present.

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony, a special prayer for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, and the distribution of sweets among the attendees. Co-Chairman of Traders' Union Nawabshah, Kamran Qayyum Qureshi; President, Shahid Hussain Khokhar; and General Secretary, Rashid Ali Qureshi, presented traditional Sindhi ajrak and cap to the esteemed guests in recognition of their presence.