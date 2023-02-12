Trade union president calls for end to economic killing of businessmen due to loadshedding

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :President of the Trade Union of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujibur Rehman on Sunday held a meeting with the presidents of various markets to address the issue of continuous loadshedding in the name of maintenance and repair.

The meeting was attended by a large number of business leaders, who expressed their concern over the impact of the ongoing power outages on their businesses.

In his address, Mujibur Rehman pointed out that inflation coupled with the skyrocketing price of electricity, is taking a toll on the livelihoods of laborers and daily wage earners.

He stated that the practice of load shedding in the name of maintenance and repair work is unacceptable and warned that if loadshedding is not stopped, the business community and the people will be forced to protest until their demands are met.

He emphasized that the entire situation will be the responsibility of the concerned authorities.