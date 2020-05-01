UrduPoint.com
Trade Unionists Pays Homage To Heroes Of Chicago

Fri 01st May 2020

May Day was observed on Friday in the Sukkur with a renewed pledge to work for the welfare and protection of rights of the working class

The Trade unionists paid homage to the heroes of Chicago, USA who rendered their lives for the rights of labours in 1886.

They vowed to continue their mission.

Labour Unions of the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, Home Based Workers Association and other Trade Unions in their separate press releases urged the workers to promote brotherhood, unity and congenial atmosphere in the mills to boost production.

Labour leader of the SEPCO Shuja Ghumro, in his message paid tributes to the martyred of Chicago and vowed to continue their mission.

