UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Unions Assure Islamabad Admin Availability Of Edibles At Official Rates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

Trade unions assure Islamabad admin availability of edibles at official rates

All the trade unions of Islamabad Monday assured the local administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :All the trade unions of Islamabad Monday assured the local administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, they assured him of extending full cooperation in curbing the artificial inflation in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Shafqaat said the administration has taken multiple initiatives to control the price hike in the federal capital markets.

The boards displaying official rates of essential goods including floor, sugar and others would be installed in Marakiz as well as in other markets across the city for the convenience of the buyers.

The retailer association told the administration that some shops will be declared as fair price so the shoppers could purchase kitchen items on controlled rates, he said.

The wholesalers in the 'Sabzi Mandi' (fruit and vegetable market) has expressed willingness to sell fruits and vegetables on official rates, he added.

He said, he, himself was paying visits to different markets to check the prices and administration staff was also deputed at 'Sabzi Mandi' to ensure the official rates.

The authorities, in regular checking against price hike inspected as many as 159 shops and imposed fine of Rs 53,500 on the violators,while 10 shopkeepers were also booked for price gouging.

Deputy commissioner hoped that the prices of some essential goods including tomato, potato and onion would become stable within a week as supply halted at Taftan and Torkham borders due to COVID-19 had resumed.

"We are considering to open the 'Sasta Bazaars' (Subsidized markets) three days a week for easy availability of kitchen items on wholesale market rates to the people at their doorstep," the DC remarked.

Similarly, the fresh veggies and fruits were being delivered to the masses through 'shop on wheels' scheme under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' he said.

He appealed to the citizens to lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders on 'Pakistan Citizens Portal' App or with administration office for prompt action.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fine Price Market All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

13 minutes ago

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

28 minutes ago

KP govt appoints SO Establishment as SO Admin in I ..

1 minute ago

Over 400 shops, commercial plazas sealed over viol ..

1 minute ago

9 more bodies found after migrant boat sinks off T ..

1 minute ago

KP gets 617 new industrial units in six years

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.