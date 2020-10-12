Trade unions assure Islamabad admin availability of edibles at official rates

All the trade unions of Islamabad Monday assured the local administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :All the trade unions of Islamabad Monday assured the local administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, they assured him of extending full cooperation in curbing the artificial inflation in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Shafqaat said the administration has taken multiple initiatives to control the price hike in the federal capital markets.

The boards displaying official rates of essential goods including floor, sugar and others would be installed in Marakiz as well as in other markets across the city for the convenience of the buyers.

The retailer association told the administration that some shops will be declared as fair price so the shoppers could purchase kitchen items on controlled rates, he said.

The wholesalers in the 'Sabzi Mandi' (fruit and vegetable market) has expressed willingness to sell fruits and vegetables on official rates, he added.

He said, he, himself was paying visits to different markets to check the prices and administration staff was also deputed at 'Sabzi Mandi' to ensure the official rates.

The authorities, in regular checking against price hike inspected as many as 159 shops and imposed fine of Rs 53,500 on the violators,while 10 shopkeepers were also booked for price gouging.

Deputy commissioner hoped that the prices of some essential goods including tomato, potato and onion would become stable within a week as supply halted at Taftan and Torkham borders due to COVID-19 had resumed.

"We are considering to open the 'Sasta Bazaars' (Subsidized markets) three days a week for easy availability of kitchen items on wholesale market rates to the people at their doorstep," the DC remarked.

Similarly, the fresh veggies and fruits were being delivered to the masses through 'shop on wheels' scheme under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' he said.

He appealed to the citizens to lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders on 'Pakistan Citizens Portal' App or with administration office for prompt action.

\395