Trade volume between Pakistan and Finland is at $ 200 million which needs to be enhanced and for this Finland will encourage Pakistani business community to explore new opportunities in any sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):Trade volume between Pakistan and Finland is at $ 200 million which needs to be enhanced and for this Finland will encourage Pakistani business community to explore new opportunities in any sector.

This was told by Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan Harri Kamarainen while addressing the members of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations during his visit to KCFR House here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Honorary Consul General of Finland in Karachi Ms. Sadia Khan.

The Ambasador of Finland was received by Co-Chairman KCFR Admiral Khalid Mir and Secretary General Commodore (Retd) Sadeed A. Malik.

Harri Kamarainen shared that although Finland has only 60 million population but is far ahead of other countries in the field of technology.

Referring telecom giant Nokia, he told that budget of this company alone is more than few developing countries in total.

"Business community of Pakistan is welcomed to do business, invest or partner in any sector," he said.

"We have the best universities of the world and teaching language is also English and we spend bigger per capita amount on research and developments here as compared with other parts of the world," he said.

He said around 20,000 foreign students were studying in these educational institutions while the number of Pakistani students was only 200 which was very low and needed to be enhanced.

He said he was happy to be at KCFR house and wanted to make relations stronger with such think tanks, Harri added.

Earlier, Admiral Retd. Khalid Mir delivered welcome address while Sadeed A. Malik presented introduction of KCFR.

Later, the ambassador wrote his remarks on guest book and Admiral Khalid Mir presented KCFR crest to the Envoy.