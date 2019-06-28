UrduPoint.com
Trader Among Two Murdered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:12 PM

Trader among two murdered in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Miani police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Miani police limits on Friday.

The police said that Muhammad Mansha of Chak 75/NB had an enmity with Zahid Ali over some certain issues.

Today, Zahid with accomplices- Sibtain, Fazal Abbas, Nawaz- allegedly shot dead Mansha, and fled.

In another incident, Asim Riaz along with his four accomplices gunned down trader Noor Muhammad over enmity in Miani Town, and fled.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

