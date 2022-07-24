UrduPoint.com

Trader Body Demands Relief In Fix Tax Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Trader body demands relief in fix tax policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Sunday demanded the government to review fix tax policy for small traders.

In a statement, Chairman Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, Khawaja Suleman Siddique said that small traders were already faced with numerous issues.

He urged the government to review ground realities and then impose fix tax. Most of the small traders were running their business in rented shops and rents have increased manifold by the shop-owners.

On this occasion, traders including Shiekh Javed Iqbal, Haji Nadeem Qureshi, Qayyum Bhutta and many others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

18 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

18 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

18 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.