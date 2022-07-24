Trader body demands relief in fix tax policy

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Sunday demanded the government to review fix tax policy for small traders.

In a statement, Chairman Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, Khawaja Suleman Siddique said that small traders were already faced with numerous issues.

He urged the government to review ground realities and then impose fix tax. Most of the small traders were running their business in rented shops and rents have increased manifold by the shop-owners.

On this occasion, traders including Shiekh Javed Iqbal, Haji Nadeem Qureshi, Qayyum Bhutta and many others were also present.