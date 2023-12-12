Open Menu

Trader Body Rejects Indian Supreme Court Biased Verdict About IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique on Tuesday strongly criticized the decision of Indian Supreme Court biased verdict, stating that it become B team of Modi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique on Tuesday strongly criticized the decision of Indian Supreme Court biased verdict, stating that it become B team of Modi.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Suleman Siddique observed that Indian Supreme Court maintained decision of revoking of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He added that Pakistani masses did not accept the biased unilateral action of Modi government.

Even the legal experts in India, were not accepting the verdict. The issue is pending with United Nations for last seven decades. Suleman Siddique demanded from the United Nations to resolve the issue and also take notice of human rights violation in the occupied valley. On this occasion, local leadership of traders was also present.

