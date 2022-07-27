Trader Body urges govt to re-consider fix tax policy, electricity tariff

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan demanded of government to review recent increase in electricity prices and taxes, imposed on traders, otherwise they would hold countrywide protest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan demanded of government to review recent increase in electricity prices and taxes, imposed on traders, otherwise they would hold countrywide protest.

Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with scores of other noted traders while holding press conference stated that the traders were already faced with inflation.

The inflation is hurting business activities. The traders body also warned that they would hold countrywide protest.

Khawaja Suleman also demanded of government to reconsider fix tax policy.