Trader Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A local trader reportedly committed suicide over a monetary issue in Saddar police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 50-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Tahair of Gold City Satiana Road became dejected over a monetary dispute with his family members and shot himself in the head.
He was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven injured over land dispute1 minute ago
-
Heatwave continues in Lahore1 minute ago
-
Senator Siddiqui lauds Hajj arrangements, calls for discipline among Hajj pilgrims1 minute ago
-
Trader commits suicide1 minute ago
-
Saleem Memon appreciates swift approvals of development projects, financial allocations for resident ..1 minute ago
-
A delegation of expatriate Kashmiris calls on AJK Presidint11 minutes ago
-
Second phase to auction major defunct power plants on Monday11 minutes ago
-
Relief to be provided to common men in new budget: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal21 minutes ago
-
Cotton farmers advised to control whitefly infestation21 minutes ago
-
QAU criminology students visit Safe City Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
SAU Playing Pivotal Role in Agricultural Research: Dr Altaf Ali Siyal21 minutes ago