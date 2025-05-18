Trader commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A local trader reportedly committed suicide over a monetary issue in Saddar police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 50-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Tahair of Gold City Satiana Road became dejected over a monetary dispute with his family members and shot himself in the head.

He was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment, he added.