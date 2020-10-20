UrduPoint.com
Trader Community Stressed To Hold Struggle Unitedly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:17 PM

Central chairman of National Traders Unity Mian Imtiaz Ahmad Tuesday urged the traders community to hold struggle unitedly to cope with problems pertaining to their common interests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Central chairman of National Traders Unity Mian Imtiaz Ahmad Tuesday urged the traders community to hold struggle unitedly to cope with problems pertaining to their common interests.

While addressing a meeting of newly elected body of traders fraternity here, he emphasised them to raise their voice at all national forums in order to get resolved their issues effectively.

He said problems of the community were of same nature almost.

Although, he said, the tax recovery from their businesses were being held sharp pace and the government must facilitate them in return of their services.

Central vice chairman of traders association Dildar Hussain Baloch, Secretary general Abdul Hye Shah, Chairman Executive Committee Chaudhary Irshad and others also made input while attending the meeting.

