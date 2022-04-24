UrduPoint.com

Trader Critically Injured In Robbery Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Trader critically injured in robbery incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :A well known trader was critically injured in a robbery incident here on Saturday night.

According to the police, the robbers tried to loot Daya Ram on Wadhu Wah road in his car but he resisted.

The police said 3 robbers sat in the car of Ram one after another when the trader returned to his car after drawing cash from an ATM machine.

Ram was critically injured with wounds on his body including his neck caused by some sharp object.

Ram's resistance and shouting gathered the people standing around after which the robbers escaped without robbing him of cash or other valuable items.

The trader was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Karachi in critical condition.

The FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.

Hyderabad has witnessed a spike in crimes since the start of the holy month with the citizens complaining against the police for failing to maintain the law and order.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Law And Order Road Car Robbery FIR From

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

8 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

8 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

8 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths ..

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths by Indian forces in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit ..

Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit qualifying

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.