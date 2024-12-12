Trader Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore, led by Haji Mian Tariq Feroz, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and apprised of various problems faced by the traders during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday
The delegation comprised representatives from different markets of Lahore.
The governor said the business community was backbone of the country's economy. He said, "We all have to work together to get the country and the province out of difficulties." The governor said that strengthening of the business community in the country would improve the economy and create employment opportunities in society.
He said it was also commendable that business community actively participates in welfare works.
He said problems of the business community should be resolved on priority basis. He said that focal persons had been designated in the Governor's House to solve problems of the business community. The governor said positive criticism takes the institutions forward, adding that he keeps on pointing out flaws in the system with a view to rectifying it.
The delegation informed the Punjab governor about various problems faced by them. The governor assured the delegation to contact the relevant institutions for their problems.
