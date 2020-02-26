Trader demands shifting of wholesale markets from city Rawalpindi

The trade bodies on Wednesday urged the government to shift wholesale markets to the outskirts of the city to ease traffic congestion

Talking to APP, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir said the previous provincial government had formed a committee of the district administration for shifting of the markets out of the city areas but failed.

He informed that he along with traders representatives of various markets met Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq and conveyed the concern of the traders community who acknowledged the problems of the traders.

Mir said shortage of parking space and frequent traffic jams in many markets of downtown area were losing customers and motorists were covering distances of minutes in hours due to encroachments and traffic jam.

Preisdent Anjuman Dalgaran Bazaar Sohail Akhtar said it was our genuine demand to relocate the wholesale markets as they faced problems in transporting goods to northern areas, Azad Kashmir as well as within the city due to traffic congestion.

He said during the tenure of previous government, the local parliamentarians had promised that they would resolve the issue but "we are still waiting", he complained.

He expressed the hope that present government would resolve traders problems on priority by shifting the markets to the city's outskirts.