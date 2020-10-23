UrduPoint.com
Trader Deprived Of Cash At Gun Point

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:42 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A local trader was deprived of cash at gun point by unidentified armed outlaws here on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ramzan resident of Gulgasht Colony was going to vegetable market on motorcycle when he was intercepted by four unidentified armed outlaws near Chowk Kumharanwala in premises of New Multan police station.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash and mobile phone from him. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Police concerned have registered the case started the investigations.

