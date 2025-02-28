Trader Deprived Of Cash At Gunpoint
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A trader was deprived of cash and medicines at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws in Rangpur police precincts, on Friday.
According to police sources, the armed men entered the Life Medical Store situated at Jawana Bangla.
They held hostage the owner Abdul Samad and other staff members at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 125,000 and a huge quantity of medicines from the store. The criminals tied the staff and the owner and escaped from the scene.
Rangpur police have registered a case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident, however, the local trader community staged protest and demanded stern action against criminals.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAEAC inspection committee visits Sargodha University's College of Agriculture6 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint6 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at SZABIST School16 minutes ago
-
Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador distributes umbrellas to security personnel amid rain in federal capital16 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan visits Pakistan High Commission in Singapore16 minutes ago
-
GSCWU Bahawalpur holds third convocation, awards degrees to 3,988 graduates26 minutes ago
-
Five model bazars activated in Faisalabad division26 minutes ago
-
Türkiye consul general calls on Punjab LG minister26 minutes ago
-
Fake drinks prepared for Ramazan supply seized26 minutes ago
-
Judge orders release of 10 prisoners26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 10 criminals36 minutes ago