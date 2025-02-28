Open Menu

Trader Deprived Of Cash At Gunpoint

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A trader was deprived of cash and medicines at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws in Rangpur police precincts, on Friday.

According to police sources, the armed men entered the Life Medical Store situated at Jawana Bangla.

They held hostage the owner Abdul Samad and other staff members at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 125,000 and a huge quantity of medicines from the store. The criminals tied the staff and the owner and escaped from the scene.

Rangpur police have registered a case against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident, however, the local trader community staged protest and demanded stern action against criminals.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

6 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

36 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

36 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

46 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

51 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

57 minutes ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan