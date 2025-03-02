Trader Deprived Of Cash At Gunpoint
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A trader was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two robbers near Double Mor Ghello Nala on Sunday.
According to police, Jam Allah Bukhash was returning home after recovery from his clients on a motorcycle when two robbers intercepted him near Double Mor Ghello Nala in Shah Jamal police limits. They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched Rs 85,000, other documents and fled.
Police have started an investigation.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint1 minute ago
-
Ramazan model bazaars, sugar sales points set up in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs11 minutes ago
-
Sahulat bazaar attracts buyers on first day of Ramadan11 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends funeral of Mushtaq Shujra11 minutes ago
-
IIUI organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity11 minutes ago
-
Alert for wheat growers11 minutes ago
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale21 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points21 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC21 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February21 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects21 minutes ago