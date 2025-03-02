Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A trader was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two robbers near Double Mor Ghello Nala on Sunday.

According to police, Jam Allah Bukhash was returning home after recovery from his clients on a motorcycle when two robbers intercepted him near Double Mor Ghello Nala in Shah Jamal police limits. They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched Rs 85,000, other documents and fled.

Police have started an investigation.