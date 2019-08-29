UrduPoint.com
Trader Deprived Of Cash In Khanewal

A trader was deprived of cash, mobile phones and other valuables by two robbers here on Thursday

According to the police, Muhammad Shafique Rizvi, a resident of Bilal Colony, was returning home from the vegetable market when the robbers intercepted him and took away Rs 50,000, two mobile phones and other items.

According to the police, Muhammad Shafique Rizvi, a resident of Bilal Colony, was returning home from the vegetable market when the robbers intercepted him and took away Rs 50,000, two mobile phones and other items.

