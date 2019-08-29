Trader deprived of cash in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

A trader was deprived of cash, mobile phones and other valuables by two robbers here on Thursday

According to the police, Muhammad Shafique Rizvi, a resident of Bilal Colony, was returning home from the vegetable market when the robbers intercepted him and took away Rs 50,000, two mobile phones and other items.