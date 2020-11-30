Trader deprived of cash Rs 1.6m at gun point

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A local trader was deprived of cash of Rs 1.6 million and other valuables at gun point by six unidentified armed outlaws here at Basti Nandla on Monday.

According to police sources, Ejaz Ahmed Khan resident of Basti Nandla in premises of Sadar police station was present at his poultry farm situated at the same locality.

All of a sudden, six unidentified armed outlaws forcefully entered into his office. They held him hostage at gun point after snatching weapon from his security guard and snatched cash over Rs 1.5 million and a mobile phone from him.

The criminals broke mirrors of his car and took away cash over Rs one lakh and escaped from the scene.

Sadar police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.