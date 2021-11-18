UrduPoint.com

Trader Deprived Of Cash, Valuables At Gun Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:41 PM

Trader deprived of cash, valuables at gun point

A trader was deprived of cash, mobile phones and motorcycle at gun point by seven unidentified armed dacoits at Al-Aqsa Control Shed situated near Village 96/10-R in premises of Sadar Khanewal police station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A trader was deprived of cash, mobile phones and motorcycle at gun point by seven unidentified armed dacoits at Al-Aqsa Control Shed situated near Village 96/10-R in premises of Sadar Khanewal police station.

According to police sources, seven unidentified armed dacoits forcedly entered into the Al-Aqsa control shed and held hostage the owner Faisal Arshad and the staff at gun point.

The criminals looted cash, four mobile phones and a new motorcycle from the control shed.

They also tortured them when the staff tried to resist the dacoity bid.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas visited the site and directed Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to ensure strict action against criminals and arrest them as early as possible.

However, the police have registered the case and started the investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Khanewal SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Indepen ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicatin ..

Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicating innocent person in FIR

2 minutes ago
 Qadir Mandokhel barred from entering National Asse ..

Qadir Mandokhel barred from entering National Assembly premises

2 minutes ago
 GB to get status of provisional province soon: CM ..

GB to get status of provisional province soon: CM GB

2 minutes ago
 Five hotels sealed over dengue larvae

Five hotels sealed over dengue larvae

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet directs Excise dept to rationalize r ..

Sindh Cabinet directs Excise dept to rationalize registration/renewal fees of el ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.