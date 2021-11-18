Trader deprived of cash, valuables at gun point

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A trader was deprived of cash, mobile phones and motorcycle at gun point by seven unidentified armed dacoits at Al-Aqsa Control Shed situated near Village 96/10-R in premises of Sadar Khanewal police station.

According to police sources, seven unidentified armed dacoits forcedly entered into the Al-Aqsa control shed and held hostage the owner Faisal Arshad and the staff at gun point.

The criminals looted cash, four mobile phones and a new motorcycle from the control shed.

They also tortured them when the staff tried to resist the dacoity bid.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas visited the site and directed Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to ensure strict action against criminals and arrest them as early as possible.

However, the police have registered the case and started the investigations.