Trader deprived of Rs 2.3m at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A trader was deprived of cash Rs 2.3 million at gunpoint by three unidentified armed outlaws near Rana Cotton Factory in premises of Shehr Sultan police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, a local trader namely Mian Sajid Iqbal resident of Tehsil Jatoi was returning to his home when he was intercepted by three unidentified armed motorcyclists near Rana Cotton Factory in premises of Shehr Sultan police station.

The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 2.3 million from him and fled away.

Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the local people staged protest demonstration against criminals and demanded of senior police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest.