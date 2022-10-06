UrduPoint.com

Trader Deprived Of Rs 2.3m At Gunpoint

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Trader deprived of Rs 2.3m at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A trader was deprived of cash Rs 2.3 million at gunpoint by three unidentified armed outlaws near Rana Cotton Factory in premises of Shehr Sultan police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, a local trader namely Mian Sajid Iqbal resident of Tehsil Jatoi was returning to his home when he was intercepted by three unidentified armed motorcyclists near Rana Cotton Factory in premises of Shehr Sultan police station.

The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 2.3 million from him and fled away.

Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the local people staged protest demonstration against criminals and demanded of senior police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Police Station Jatoi Criminals Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

1 hour ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

1 hour ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.