Trader deprived of Rs 6 mln at gun point

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):A local trader was deprived of cash Rs six million at gun point by two unidentified armed robbers near Turkey Hospital at Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road on Wednesday.

According to police sources, local trader Jehanzaib Chandiya was returning home after drawing cash Rs six million from the bank by car when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Turkey Hospital in premises of City police station.

The criminals held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash from the trader. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene by doing aerial firing.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added, however, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest.