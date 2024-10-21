Trader Deprived Of Rs1m At Gunpoint
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Three criminals allegedly snatched Rs 1 million from a trader after injuring him at Chak 297/eb in district Vehari on Monday.
Imdad Hussain, of Chak 307/eb, was carrying Rs10,00,000 in cash when three unidentified persons on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched the cash.
They also hit the trader with the back of their pistol when he resisted. After receiving information, Sahooka police reached the spot and started an investigation.
