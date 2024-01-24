Trader Fined Over Violation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority team (PFA) on Wednesday imposed a fine on a trader for selling expired cold drinks.
According to a press release issued by PFA here, the food safety teams visited various food units in tehsil Sahiwal and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a trader and also shut down the unit of a bakery shop over poor arrangements and adulteration.
Action against the adulterates would be continue without any discrimination, a PFA spokesman said.
