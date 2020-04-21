UrduPoint.com
Trader Fined Rs 100,000 For Hoarding In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:34 PM

Trader fined Rs 100,000 for hoarding in Khanewal

District administration during a raid recovered 500 bags of rice and 30 bags of sugar from a godown at Chak 98/15-L here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District administration during a raid recovered 500 bags of rice and 30 bags of sugar from a godown at Chak 98/15-L here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nadeem conducted the raid and took bags into possession.

He ordered sale of the recovered bags on recommended market price.

The owner Arshid was fined Rs 100,000 for hoarding the commodities.

