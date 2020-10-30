Trader found murdered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A trader was found murdered at his house in village Koreyki, Daska, on Friday.

According to the police, Shabir Ahmed had been missing for the last few days. His relatives found the body from an iron box hidden under some quilts.

The police said the accused brutally killed him with knives.

The police have registered a case and shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for an autopsy.