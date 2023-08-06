Trader gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A renowned trader was shot dead by some unidentified armed persons at Crashing Market, Pul-111, situated in jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police Station, here on Sunday.

Police said that Aslam Chatha (48), a resident of Pul-111, was sitting at his crashing shop point when some unidentified persons came there in a car and opened fire at him.

He died on-the-spot.

The area police shifted the body to a hospital for legal requirements. The family members and traders later blocked the Faisalabad-Sargodha Road and demanded early arrest of the killers. The police assured protestors of immediate arrest of the culprits.