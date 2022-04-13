Trader gunned down in Kasur

A trader was gunned down near Qadirabad chowk in the limits of A- division police station here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A trader was gunned down near Qadirabad chowk in the limits of A- division police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Salamat Parandha was present in his mobile shop when five armed men riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate firing at him and killed him on the spot.

The unidentified accused managed to escape.

On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the victim to DHQ hospital.

Police launched investigation.