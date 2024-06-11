Trader Hurt Critically On Robbery's Resistance
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A trader was hurt critically after putting resistance to armed robbery bid, police said.
According to FIR registered with Sadar Police Station of Alipure, some three armed robbers broke into karyana shop of Muhammad Nazir, son of Ghulam Farid late night yesterday when he was about to closing the shop.
They took out money worth Rs.
350,000 from cash draw on gunpoint. At the monent, when the shopkeeper offered resistance, one of the robber reported to have shot four fires straight on the shopkeeper causing him critically injured.
Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.
Police registered the case on report of the victim's nephew, Muhammad Farooq, son of Muhammad Aamir against unidentified robbers and started searching them out.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts launch of veteran civil servant Salman Faruqui’s book “Dear Mr. Jinnah”5 minutes ago
-
Hospitality facilities in Makkah must comply with safety regulation, stresses Saudi tourism ministry5 minutes ago
-
'Govt committed to provide items at official rates'5 minutes ago
-
Pre Hajj operation successfully completed: PIA Spokesman15 minutes ago
-
Dr Munawar Hussain assumes charge as acting VC SSUET15 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city15 minutes ago
-
UAD to start new degree programmes soon: VC15 minutes ago
-
Two killed in explosion15 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans burning of animal heads, offal at public places25 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK pay tribute to Chhota Bazar martyrs25 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes consignment of dead chicken25 minutes ago
-
China visit successful as high-powered Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan soon: PM35 minutes ago