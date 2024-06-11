Open Menu

Trader Hurt Critically On Robbery's Resistance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Trader hurt critically on robbery's resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A trader was hurt critically after putting resistance to armed robbery bid, police said.

According to FIR registered with Sadar Police Station of Alipure, some three armed robbers broke into karyana shop of Muhammad Nazir, son of Ghulam Farid late night yesterday when he was about to closing the shop.

They took out money worth Rs.

350,000 from cash draw on gunpoint. At the monent, when the shopkeeper offered resistance, one of the robber reported to have shot four fires straight on the shopkeeper causing him critically injured.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

Police registered the case on report of the victim's nephew, Muhammad Farooq, son of Muhammad Aamir against unidentified robbers and started searching them out.

