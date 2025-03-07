Trader injured and deprived of Rs 3.8m in daylight robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a broad daylight robbery in densely populated Hashtnagri area of Peshawar, armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 3.8 million from a trader and injured him on resistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a broad daylight robbery in densely populated Hashtnagri area of Peshawar, armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 3.8 million from a trader and injured him on resistance.

Police said, the incident occurred near Government school No. 2 in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police Station.

The victim, identified as Zulfiqar was targeted by unidentified assailants who opened fire while robbing him of his cash.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SP City Division Khalid Khan, DSP Hashtnagri Circle Zahoor Khan, SHO Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police Station, and investigative officers rushed to the scene.

They collected evidence and shifted the injured trader to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials said that a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, and a thorough investigation has been launched from multiple angles. Authorities have assured that the culprits will soon be brought to justice.

APP/vak