Trader Injured During Robbery

Published October 03, 2022 | 09:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A vegetable merchant was shot and injured during a robbery incident near the New Vegetable Market in the limits of Hatri police station.

According to the police, two robbers tried to snatch a CG-125 motorbike from the trader Mehfood Jatoi who tried to resist.

The police told that one of the robbers shot Jatoi on his leg and took away his motorbike.

He disclosed the police had obtained the CCTV footage which had captured the whole incident, adding the police were searching for the suspects.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

