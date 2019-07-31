Trader Killed By TMA Employee In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:13 PM
A trader was killed allegedly by a TMA employee during a clean-up operation against encroachment, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed police station on Wednesday
Reportedly, a TMA anti-encroachment team headed by Encroachment Inspector started a drive at Khayyam Chowk Sargodha, during which a trader Abdullah quarreled with the team.
In a fit of rage, a TMA employee allegedly struck a chair in the head of Shopkeeper Abdullah and he died on the spot.
Traders and heirs of the victim staged a protest demonstration at the University road and demanded action against the responsible.
The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal report. Police are looking into the matter.