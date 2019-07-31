Trader killed by TMA employee in Sargodha

A trader was killed allegedly by a TMA employee during a clean-up operation against encroachment, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A trader was killed allegedly by a TMA employee during a clean-up operation against encroachment, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed police station on Wednesday.

Reportedly, a TMA anti-encroachment team headed by Encroachment Inspector started a drive at Khayyam Chowk Sargodha, during which a trader Abdullah quarreled with the team.

In a fit of rage, a TMA employee allegedly struck a chair in the head of Shopkeeper Abdullah and he died on the spot.

Traders and heirs of the victim staged a protest demonstration at the University road and demanded action against the responsible.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal report. Police are looking into the matter.