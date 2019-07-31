UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trader Killed By TMA Employee In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:13 PM

Trader killed by TMA employee in Sargodha

A trader was killed allegedly by a TMA employee during a clean-up operation against encroachment, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A trader was killed allegedly by a TMA employee during a clean-up operation against encroachment, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed police station on Wednesday.

Reportedly, a TMA anti-encroachment team headed by Encroachment Inspector started a drive at Khayyam Chowk Sargodha, during which a trader Abdullah quarreled with the team.

In a fit of rage, a TMA employee allegedly struck a chair in the head of Shopkeeper Abdullah and he died on the spot.

Traders and heirs of the victim staged a protest demonstration at the University road and demanded action against the responsible.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal report. Police are looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Protest Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Died Sargodha Employment

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 personnel on high alert during Monsoon ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 115 cases on traffi ..

23 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to drain out accumu ..

26 seconds ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

10 minutes ago

Workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology to begin f ..

10 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad visits rain affec ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.