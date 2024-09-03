Open Menu

Trader Killed During Dacoity

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Trader killed during dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A local trader was killed over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that local trader Ashfaq (45) was going to his house in Chak 115 Diyal Garh when armed bandits intercepted him near Makhanwala Bridge on Millat Road and snatched cash, mobile phone, etc.

at gunpoint.

When the victim produced resistance and raised alarm, the outlaws opened fire and seriously injured him.

The injured was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last before getting any medical assistance.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.

