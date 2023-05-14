Trader killed during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A trader was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on Sunday.

A police spokesman said trader Muhammad Rashid, 36, was returning home after closing his business when some armed bandits tried to snatch cash and other valuables from him near Bohar Chowk Jhang Road.

However, the criminals shot him dead and escaped when the trader resisted.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of culprits,he added.