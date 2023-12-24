Trader killed over resistance during dacoity bid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Armed dacoits opened fire and killed a trader over resistance during dacoity bid in Rewari town near Rasheedabad on early Sunday morning.

According to details, the armed outlaws entered into the Saeed Rewari sweets shop in Rewari town.

The dacoits opened fires on the nephew of the shopkeeper named Muhammad Kamran and killed him over putting resistance. The dacoits fled away from there.

The people gathered there and staged demonstration protest for early arrest of the accused.

The police concerned was busy in investigating the incident.