Trader Looted At Gunpoint In Hassanabdal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal



ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In a brazen incident, a trader fell victim to daylight robbery in the bustling commercial area within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police station on Wednesday.

According to details, trader Pervaiz Iqbal reported to the police that he was en route to his shop after withdrawing 0.

45 million cash from a nearby branch of a private bank. Near Rehampura, he was intercepted by three armed assailants riding a motorcycle.

At gunpoint, they forcibly snatched the cash from him before making a swift getaway.

