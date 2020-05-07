Trader named in FIR on misbehaving with cop

MUZAFFARGARH, May 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) ::Police have registered FIR against a trader on misbehaving with a constable when he asked him to close his shop at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Constable Akhtar had asked Arif, the owner of Prince Cloth House, to honour the lockdown and close his shop.

The trader, however, misbehaved with the constable snatching keys of his motorcycle and tried to manhandle him. Other constables rescued him, police spokesman said.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas took notice of the incident and ordered registration of FIR. The trader, however, escaped after registration of FIR and police was conducting raids for his arrest.

DPO said that every one was equal in the eyes of law no matter how influencial he may be.