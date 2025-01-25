Trader Robbed Of Rs. 22m Jewellery, Valuables
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Two female domestic workers, with the help of their armed accomplices, took away jewellery and other valuables worth over Rs. 22 million from the house of a trader in Model Town area here.
According to the FIR, registered on Saturday, the robbery took place on January 22 at the house of Shahzeb Akram.
He had hired two female domestic workers a day earlier. These workers, along with their two armed accomplices, took the family hostage at gunpoint, and took away jewellery and other valuables.
The police said a case had been registered, while search for the accused was under way with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence.
