Trader Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Trader shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead in Hafizwala locality, in the jurisdiction of Kundian police station on Thursday.

According to police, a cloth trader Ghulam Muhayudin resident of Chak No. 16-M/L was moving to

Kundian from his native town when unidentified persons opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The motive behind the murder could not yet be ascertained.

Police were investigating.

