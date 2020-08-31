UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trader Shot Dead By Dacoits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:58 PM

Trader shot dead by dacoits

A trader was killed by dacoits when he offered resistance in Shadbagh area here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A trader was killed by dacoits when he offered resistance in Shadbagh area here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Naseer was going to Harbanspura in a vehicle, along with his brother Muhammad Yaseen, when two dacoits stopped them and attempted to loot them at gunpoint.

But offered resistance and the dacoits opened fire on him and fled the scene with Rs 800,000.

As a result, Muhammad Naseer received severe bullet injuries and died before reaching the hospital.

Police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicle Died

Recent Stories

Belarusian Ambassador Comes to German Foreign Mini ..

34 seconds ago

KP PA condemned remarks of JUI MPA

35 seconds ago

Speaker PA Pervez Elahi calls on Chief Minister

37 seconds ago

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque ..

38 seconds ago

Three killed in separate incidents

40 seconds ago

OSCE Hopes Dialogue Between Belarusian Gov't, Oppo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.