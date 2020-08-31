Trader shot dead by dacoits

A trader was killed by dacoits when he offered resistance in Shadbagh area here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A trader was killed by dacoits when he offered resistance in Shadbagh area here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Naseer was going to Harbanspura in a vehicle, along with his brother Muhammad Yaseen, when two dacoits stopped them and attempted to loot them at gunpoint.

But offered resistance and the dacoits opened fire on him and fled the scene with Rs 800,000.

As a result, Muhammad Naseer received severe bullet injuries and died before reaching the hospital.

Police have started investigation.