UrduPoint.com

Trader Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Trader shot dead by unknown outlaws

Three unidentified armed attackers on Late Sunday Night shot killed a trader over unknown reasons in the area of Shehr Sultan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Three unidentified armed attackers on Late Sunday Night shot killed a trader over unknown reasons in the area of Shehr Sultan.

According to Rescue 1122, a local trader namely Fayyaz Hussain was heading towards his home after shutting down his shop.

When he reached near Masso Shah area, three armed attackers intercepted him.

The outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at him. As a result, he received number of bullets and died on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

The Shehr Sultan Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

National Cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Cham ..

National Cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Championship announced

1 minute ago
 Kashmiri political prisoners shifted to Haryana ja ..

Kashmiri political prisoners shifted to Haryana jail in India

1 minute ago
 CEO MWMC for covering of loaded trolleys to preven ..

CEO MWMC for covering of loaded trolleys to prevent pollution

1 minute ago
 Deputy Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates work on new ..

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates work on new block of MPA Hostel

4 minutes ago
 DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship begins in a ..

DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship begins in a colourful ceremony

4 minutes ago
 41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>