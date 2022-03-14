Trader shot dead by unknown outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Three unidentified armed attackers on Late Sunday Night shot killed a trader over unknown reasons in the area of Shehr Sultan.

According to Rescue 1122, a local trader namely Fayyaz Hussain was heading towards his home after shutting down his shop.

When he reached near Masso Shah area, three armed attackers intercepted him.

The outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at him. As a result, he received number of bullets and died on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

The Shehr Sultan Police registered a case and started investigation.