Trader Shot Dead For Resisting Robbery

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Trader shot dead for resisting robbery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A trader was shot dead by robbers near Noor Shah Talai on Saturday.

Police sources said robbers intercepted the trader, identified as Adil Gadi, at gunpoint and demanded valuables. Upon resistance, they fired at him.

As resulted, he died on the spot and the culprits fled.

Local police shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities and registered a case. An investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits. Meanwhile, the victim’s family protested outside the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the robbers.

