Trader Shot Dead In Dacoity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Trader shot dead in dacoity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Two dacoits shot dead a trader over resistance during a dacoity at his general store in Aadamkey Cheema, Daska, on Wednesday.

The police said the accused made hostage people in the store meanwhile Nadeem resisted. The accused opened firing and killed him on the spot.

The accused fled while the police shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for an autopsy and registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

