Trader, son found murdered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A trader and his son were mysteriously found murdered at their Dera in Pasrur on Wednesday.

The locals found the bodies of trader Riaz and his son Safdar and informed the police.

The police said the unknown accused shot dead the both, adding that an old money dispute could be a main reason of the incident.

The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy and registered a case and started investigation.