Trader unions announce two-day protest against govt policies

Trader unions across Pakistan on Thursday announced a two-day strike against the governmnet policies and in the favour of their demands

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Trader unions across Pakistan on Thursday announced a two-day strike against the governmnet policies and in the favour of their demands.This was announced by the representatives of trader unions from across Pakistan during a press conference held in Lahore on Thursday.

The strike will be observed on October 29 and 30. The trader unions will not only protest against the governmnet policies but will observe complete shutterdown strike.It is pretinent to mention here that the traders blam the governnet's anti-business policies for the clusore of about 60 percent business in the country.They said they will also discuss on FBR's presented charterd of remand, adding that if the governmnet agreed to take its decision back the y can review their strike.

The trader coummunity has made it clear that they don't have any political interests behind the strike but they have decided to come on road for the resolve of their problems.The trader community, however, warned that they would take extra measures if the governmnet didn't solve their problems.The trader unions' leaders said despite very difficult circumstances they were paying taxes.

But now the government has pressed them against the wall. They said now their survival has become difficult, adding that they support talk and if the government is serious to resolve the problem it will have to discussu with the traders over the charter of demanded they had presented.