Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Trader withdraws candidates in favour of Businessman Forum candidatures for SCCI's elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :After holding successful talks with the leader of the Businessman Forum, former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, trader Sharafat Ali Mubarak announced to withdraw his nominated candidates in favour of Businessman Forum (BF) candidatures for Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SCCI) election 2022-23.

According to details issued here on Tuesday, a delegation under the leadership of the Businessman Forum leader, former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI's president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, former presidents of the chamber Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Muhammad Ishaq, the chamber vice president Javed Akhtar, Industrialist Association Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq, Sohail Javed and Saddar Gul held meeting with Sharafat Ali Mubarak in his office.

During the meeting, Sharafat Ali Mubarak announced to unconditionally withdraw nomination papers of his group candidates in favour of Businessman Forum candidatures for SCCI's election 2022-23.

Earlier, Sharafat Ali Mubarak held a meeting with leader of Businessman Forum, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour at his residence, during which Sharafat Ali Mubarak reposed full trust in his leadership and expressed willingness to withdraw from contest in upcoming SCCI's Elections 2022-23.

As a result of that meeting, a high-level delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting with Sharafat Ali Mubarak in his office.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, on the occasion, reiterated his firm resolve that Businessman Forum would continue to serve the business community selflessly.

He assured SCCI will sustain its efforts toward resolution of traders' community on priority basis.

