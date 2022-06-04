UrduPoint.com

Traders, Admin Discuss Price Control Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Traders, Admin discuss price control mechanism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration and traders bodies' representatives embarked on a brainstorming session here on Saturday to discuss and finalize a mechanism to keep the prices of food and other essentials under control.

In compliance with Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz's orders to make price control committees more effective, deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu had convened the meeting and made it clear that no illegal profit taking would be allowed under the garb of new petroleum products price.

Wattu said that supply chain would be checked before the announcement of prices incorporating legitimate profit margin for traders, says an official release issued here Saturday.

DC said that a price control squad was being formed to address public complaints against price hike and warned that no abnormal increase in the prices of food items including pulses, wheat flour (Atta) and others would be tolerated.

He said that price list must be displayed at all shops. He said that over 800 points have been set up for sale of Sasta Atta in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, assistant commissioner Saddar and senior PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed besides traders' representatives were present.

