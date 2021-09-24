Traders, admin join hands for arrest of Corona, dengue pandemics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The trading community of Peshawar Friday joined hands with administration to prevent the spread of corona and dengue pandemics and assure full cooperation to Commissioner Peshawar for the purpose.

In this connection, a meeting of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud was held here with the trading community of the provincial metropolis. Beside, president, Tajir Insaf, Shahid Khan was attended by the presidents of the associations of hundreds of bazaars.

During the meeting, presidents of various bazaars briefed the commissioner in detailed regarding Corona preventive vaccination and problems of their respective bazaars. They also presented detailed information about vaccination of the shopkeepers.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed jubilance over the vaccination of traders and adherence to Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in bazaars and attributed decline in Corona cases to joint efforts of the trading community and administration.

He also recalled the cooperation of trading community in the historic anti-encroachment operation conducted in 2015 and assured that trading community will consulted on all important matters and resolution of their all genuine demands.

The commissioner said that the doors of his office are opened for all and in case of any issue he could be contracted directly.