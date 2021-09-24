UrduPoint.com

Traders, Admin Join Hands For Arrest Of Corona, Dengue Pandemics

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Traders, admin join hands for arrest of Corona, dengue pandemics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The trading community of Peshawar Friday joined hands with administration to prevent the spread of corona and dengue pandemics and assure full cooperation to Commissioner Peshawar for the purpose.

In this connection, a meeting of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud was held here with the trading community of the provincial metropolis. Beside, president, Tajir Insaf, Shahid Khan was attended by the presidents of the associations of hundreds of bazaars.

During the meeting, presidents of various bazaars briefed the commissioner in detailed regarding Corona preventive vaccination and problems of their respective bazaars. They also presented detailed information about vaccination of the shopkeepers.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed jubilance over the vaccination of traders and adherence to Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in bazaars and attributed decline in Corona cases to joint efforts of the trading community and administration.

He also recalled the cooperation of trading community in the historic anti-encroachment operation conducted in 2015 and assured that trading community will consulted on all important matters and resolution of their all genuine demands.

The commissioner said that the doors of his office are opened for all and in case of any issue he could be contracted directly.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Dengue 2015 All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

3 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

3 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.