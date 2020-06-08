Traders advised to follow SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Fayyaz Sheikh on Monday urged the traders to follow the SOPs issued by the government for the prevention of coronavirus spread and violations in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Fayyaz Sheikh on Monday urged the traders to follow the SOPs issued by the government for the prevention of coronavirus spread and violations in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

During his visit to different city areas, he appealed to the people to stay at home and not to come out unnecessarily which was better for them and others.

Central Vice Chairman All Small Traders business Forum Pakistan, Shaheen Ehsan Mughal said the district administration was workinghard to implement SOPs, due to which, a significant reduction incorona cases had been observed.