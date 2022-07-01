UrduPoint.com

Traders Advised To Get Sacrificial Animals Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

The local administration has started giving final touches to arrangements in animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here at Shikarpur road

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The local administration has started giving final touches to arrangements in animals "Sukkur Maweshi Mandi" around the corner for formal kick-off here at Shikarpur road.

In this connection, Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari said that special arrangements have been made for facilitation, security and safety of traders and their livestock.

Sukkir Police would take care of security in nearby areas of the Mandi, in addition to regularly available policing arrangements.

Administrator Sukkur said that cleanliness of the cattle market area and adjoining areas have been completed while facilities for water and feed for the animals are in place.

Clean water would be supplied for the animals within the Mandi facility, and clean drinking water is available for traders and customers, he added. They can avail these facilities at reduced rates.

He said that it had been made sure that all those issues, which were highlighted at any stage.

